Crown him.

With a dominant, shut-out win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Thursday, Charlottetown Islanders goalie Matt Welsh becomes the all-time winningest goalie in franchise history with 55 wins.

"It was a pretty amazing feeling, it was all kind of a blur in the last five minutes there," Welsh said.

"When the buzzer rang it was definitely a feeling of relief."

'It's definitely an honour'

Welsh was born and raised in Halifax and the win over the Mooseheads on Thursday was a sweet homecoming for him and his family.

Even his billet family made the trip from P.E.I. to take in the game and watch the 18-year-old goalie take the top spot in Isles history.

Matt Welsh set the record in just his third season with the Islanders. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

"It's definitely an honour," he said. "There's been lots of great goalies come through this organization, so to have that record is a pretty great honour for me."

The old record was set in 2007 when the Islanders were still the Prince Edward Island Rocket.