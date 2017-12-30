Crown him.
With a dominant, shut-out win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Thursday, Charlottetown Islanders goalie Matt Welsh becomes the all-time winningest goalie in franchise history with 55 wins.
"It was a pretty amazing feeling, it was all kind of a blur in the last five minutes there," Welsh said.
"When the buzzer rang it was definitely a feeling of relief."
'It's definitely an honour'
Welsh was born and raised in Halifax and the win over the Mooseheads on Thursday was a sweet homecoming for him and his family.
Even his billet family made the trip from P.E.I. to take in the game and watch the 18-year-old goalie take the top spot in Isles history.
"It's definitely an honour," he said. "There's been lots of great goalies come through this organization, so to have that record is a pretty great honour for me."
The old record was set in 2007 when the Islanders were still the Prince Edward Island Rocket.
