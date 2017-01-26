Chris Larsen believes every child should be give the opportunity to play hockey, regardless of the financial challenges their family may be facing.

The managing director for the Maritime NHLers 4 Kids said the goal is simple: Gets kids out on the ice and keep them there.

"It's so critically important that activity be part of children's growth," he said. "The opportunity to play the game of hockey, not only because it's Canada's game, because it has so many life lessons that kids learn along the way."

Fruitful life ahead

The Maritime NHLers 4 Kids is doing its part to help more P.E.I. kids participate in the sport. For the second consecutive year, proceeds raised through the annual golf tournament are being donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program.

The $23,666 will help with the cost of hockey registration, equipment and transportation for Island boys and girls from families in financial need.

"The more you can get a kid in the rink playing minor hockey, enjoying the game, loving the game, that young boy or girl has a better chance to have a fruitful life ahead of them," said Larsen.

"Kids learn respect for their teammates, respect for their opponents. They learn accountability working together, sharing. All of those are goals and skills that you're going to unwittingly learn when you play minor hockey, and you use them later in life."

The aim of the Jumpstart program is to get kids out and keep them active. (The First Shift)

Cam Bruce, the owner of the Charlottetown Canadian Tire, agrees.

"We've got to remove these financial barriers from kids to get into sports and get active and get healthy," he said. "We know that lifestyle encourages better development and self confidence. These funds will help kids get in the game, and keep them in the game."

'Removes all that stigma'

Since its launch in 2005, Canadian Tire Jumpstart has given more than 540,000 kids across Canada the chance to play, including more than 7,000 across the Maritimes. Bruce said the Jumpstart program offers kids a lot more than just an opportunity to step onto the ice.

"When you're sitting in the dressing room getting changed, getting ready for hockey, nobody knows what your family income is. It removes all that stigma. They get on the ice and play as a team and that builds confidence," he said.

"There's a need out there. We've got to identity kids that are just sitting at home. We've got to have programs for kids to get out and get active."

