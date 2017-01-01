Marc Campbell is looking forward to 2017, with a record-breaking year behind him.

Earlier in December, Campbell broke his own racing record of most wins in a season at the Charlottetown Driving Park by winning his 132nd race.

In the same race he beat that record, he also reached his goal of getting 200 wins at tracks across the Maritimes.

Since then, he has added to his success.

'Kicked it into high gear'

Leading up to the month's end, he won nine more races, six of which were on the same day-- December 26.

Campbell said that doesn't happen often.

"Everything that could possibly go right went right and I won six races on a day, so that really kind of kicked it into high gear. It was kind of a freak day, where everything happens. It was really exciting."

He ended the year by winning three more races on New Year's Eve.

Campbell said that brings his year-end total to 144 wins in Charlottetown and 214 wins across the Maritimes.

"It's been a pretty big year."

'I'm pretty excited for next year'

Campbell said his horses play a big role in what he's able to accomplish.

"It was a good year. It really helps when they race as good as they did all summer because that gives you a chance to get the wins and the record and that kind of thing."

"Every time I jump on my own horses they go out and they perform well. It really gives me an extra chance to take a stab at a record or get those 200 wins in a season for the Maritimes."

Marc Campbell with Freddie, the horse that he was driving when he set the new record for most wins in a season at the Charlottetown Driving Park. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Campbell said he's looking forward to what the horses will be able to achieve in 2017.

"I'm pretty excited for next year. We got our three year olds... the two year olds that all raced well this year, they will be coming back. I'm really excited to get them back and going. And we got a nice group of two year olds that we broke and are starting to train them down...It should be a good year."

Campbell says he doesn't usually focus on breaking records until it's a bit later in the year, but if he gets the chance, he will go for it again in 2017.

"We'll just kind of plug away and if we're getting close to the record we'll take a stab at it again."