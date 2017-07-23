A 52-year-old New Brunswick man has drowned in St. Margarets, P.E.I. after being pulled out to sea by the current and wave conditions created by high winds, said police.

In a news release, police said the drowning occurred July 22 at 5 p.m. on the Island's north shore.

Kings District RCMP were assisted by EMS, Souris Fire department and local fisherman from the Naufrage Harbour to try and reach the man but they didn't get to him in time.

"Surf conditions were extreme at the time and a strong undertow contributed to both the drowning and the ability to reach the man," said police in their release.

Souris Volunteer Fire Department chief Colin LaVie said they responded to the call to Bear River Beach with their rescue boat but found the man in the water about 153 meters offshore when they arrived on the scene.

He said the beach is a popular spot, adding the man was staying in cottages nearby and may not have realized how dangerous the high surf could be.

The fire chief added there are no lifeguards working on that beach.

"There was a good surf on the shore when we got to the scene. We had a job to get out through it with our own little zodiac," said LaVie.

RCMP are urging swimmers to take extra caution when there is high surf on the water, adding undertow conditions often accompany high waves.