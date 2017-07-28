High winds and shifting sand in Malpeque on P.E.I.'s North Shore are creating sandbars, making it difficult, and in some cases, impossible for fishermen to get back to the wharf after a day out on the water.

"All our boats are getting stuck," said Gary Rogers, owner of E&G Rogers Mussel Farms.

"There's like 10-15 boats that are there every day that are going out at high tide and trying to get back in for four o'clock and it just happens to be low tide," he said.

"At any given point on low tide if the boats are coming in, you can get down and watch them stuck there for 15-20 minutes."

Rogers said a number of boats are getting stuck, and when they do get stranded on a sandbar, they're often empty, leaving the boat and crew in a vulnerable position.

As one boat became stuck on a sandbar Thursday, others tried to create enough waves behind to help float it across. (Submitted by Derek Sewell)

'Just leave the boats there'

"If we're in the bay and a storm comes up from the north northeast and all of a sudden there's three foot swells coming at you, you're stuck on a bar and can't move," he said.

"You've got swells leaning the boat over, you know we've had boats swamped that way, and you've got people aboard the boat that got to get off the boat and you just leave the boats there."

Dredging in spring and fall

Malpeque Harbour did have some dredging in the spring, but Rogers said the harbour is full of sand again, and another dredging isn't expected until this fall.

"It's not so much a number, it's as needed," Rogers explained. "The way it works in Malpeque is, we can get dredged today, and we can have a week long storm from the northeast and it's filled in again."

Dredging usually takes place twice a year — in the spring and the fall. (CBC)

"I want to come home to my family every night and everybody wants that, but when we can't safely cross the bar, that's putting a safety issue in line, and staying home is not an option," Rogers said.

CBC reached out to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but did not receive a response.