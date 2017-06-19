The Island folk group Fiddler's Sons is about to release their 20th anniversary album, and to celebrate they're sharing the stage with a special guest.

The First Parish Choir of Brunswick, Maine, will join the group on stage as part of the choir's Maritime tour.

Ray Cornils, the choir director, said the well traveled choir is excited to come to the Maritimes.

"We've toured throughout a number of the British Isles, to Portugal, Ecuador and this summer we're coming to the Canadian Maritimes and looking forward to it," said Cornils.

"We love to travel, we get to know each other, but we really like to establish connections with other people and our neighbours to the north."

Cornils is also excited to share the stage with Fiddler's Sons.

"I understand they're a great legend in [the] area and looking forward to hearing their music and sharing the program with them," said Cornils.

Island folk group Fiddler's Sons will be performing with the First Parish Choir. (Submitted by Fiddlers' Sons)

'It's clear that we share a lot'

The choir, which is from a church that is celebrating its 300th anniversary, has 42 singers and Cornils promises an eclectic repertoire.

"Pieces from the Shaker tradition, wonderful folk tune traditions of [the] New England area, a number of American spirituals and definitely including some folk songs from the Maritimes," said Cornils.

Cornils said he sees a lot in common between Maine and the Maritimes.

"Knowing the culture of the place we're going to, it's clear that we share a lot of love for the ocean, the sea and fishing and being on the water," said Cornils.

The choir's show with Fiddler's Sons takes place on June 26 at the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner, P.E.I.