Fifteen representatives from community groups and tourism businesses from across Prince Edward Island are making a trip to the Magdalen Islands to discover new ideas on how to boost tourism in French communities.

Gilles Arsenault, economic development officer for a group that represents the francophone business community on P.E.I., is co-ordinating the weekend trip starting that begins Friday.

He said the Magdalen Islands are a great location to scout out because it has a lot in common with P.E.I. and is a popular destination for tourists.

"There's a lot of restaurants, a lot of things revolving around the water and the sea and the beaches," he said.

'Economic mission'

The trip is a sort of "economic mission," Arsenault said.

It's a venture to scope out what businesses in the Magdalen Islands are doing right regarding tourism in hopes of partnering with them or emulating their techniques in french communities back on P.E.I., he said.

Gilles Arsenault says the Magdalen Islands is a great location to scout out because it has a lot in common with P.E.I. (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

"We're also looking at the ways they're operating and if there's new ideas that our businesses or organizations can start here," he added.

The group will arrive on Sept. 15 and spend the following Saturday visiting different tourist attractions and meeting with people in specific industries.

"We don't want to just be there as tourists, we want to be there as business partners and explore if there is different possibilities that we can bring forward to our island economy," Arsenault said.