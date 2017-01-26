P.E.I. may be a long way from home for many of those belonging to the Island's Asian communities, but that's not stopping them from celebrating Lunar New Year in their own special way this weekend.

Anna Zeng, owner of King's BBQ Chinese Food in Charlottetown, said it's important to her to keep her Chinese traditions alive.

This year markers the Chinese Year of the Rooster. Zeng said the rooster symbolizes luck, intelligence and talent. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Zeng has been on the Island for the past six years, but is originally from China.

Chinese or Lunar New Year falls on the new moon between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"In China they have a street flower festival. Everybody will go to buy the flower and bring home and the flower open. That means the house will be lucky," said Zeng.

Envelopes are filled with coins and given to children. This is meant to bring luck and wealth into their lives. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Zeng makes a variety of traditional Chinese dishes for Lunar New Year, including sesame balls, and dumplings. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Luck and prosperity

Zeng gets her decorations delivered from Toronto, including several lucky symbols that are meant to bring wealth and prosperity.

Zeng holds a traditional Buddhist prayer symbol that is brought out in the New Year. Zeng said it is meant to bring peace and good health. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Zeng also makes a traditional Chinese brown sugar cake, made with rice and natural sugars on top. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Zeng makes a Chinese New Years cake, which is made up of brown sugar and rice. She also makes sweet, sesame balls and dumplings.

Zeng also prepares a traditional, Chinese style, roast duck for New Years celebrations. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Chinese Canadian Association of Prince Edward Island holds a New Year celebration in March, to allow members of the Island's Asian communities time to travel back home and celebrate with family.

Zeng said she hopes many Islanders will join in the celebrations.