P.E.I. may be a long way from home for many of those belonging to the Island's Asian communities, but that's not stopping them from celebrating Lunar New Year in their own special way this weekend.
Anna Zeng, owner of King's BBQ Chinese Food in Charlottetown, said it's important to her to keep her Chinese traditions alive.
Zeng has been on the Island for the past six years, but is originally from China.
"In China they have a street flower festival. Everybody will go to buy the flower and bring home and the flower open. That means the house will be lucky," said Zeng.
Luck and prosperity
Zeng gets her decorations delivered from Toronto, including several lucky symbols that are meant to bring wealth and prosperity.
Zeng makes a Chinese New Years cake, which is made up of brown sugar and rice. She also makes sweet, sesame balls and dumplings.
The Chinese Canadian Association of Prince Edward Island holds a New Year celebration in March, to allow members of the Island's Asian communities time to travel back home and celebrate with family.
Zeng said she hopes many Islanders will join in the celebrations.
