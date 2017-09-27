A woman in Montague, P.E.I., is desperately looking for her late husband's wedding ring, and asking people to keep an eye out for it.

"I'm just devastated that I lost it," said Myrna Sorrie, whose husband, Doug, died earlier this month.

Sorrie is hoping someone will find the gold band and return it to her — and she's gathered a lot of support from people in Montague and beyond who want to help her find it.

'I just couldn't believe it'

Sorrie was wearing the ring on her index finger as a way to feel close to her husband. On Saturday morning, she noticed the ring was missing.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I went to take my rings off to make some biscuits, and it was gone."

Myrna Sorrie said she was devastated to lose her late husband Doug's wedding ring. (Submitted by Craig Sorrie)

Sorrie isn't sure if she lost the ring that morning, or the previous day. She retraced her steps to the grocery store and the bank, and she says she and her family searched her house — all with no luck.

"Some of my family were here Sunday, and they raked the grass and things like that. And we, you know, they went over to places I looked, but it didn't turn up," Sorrie said.

Call for help on Facebook

Sorrie's son and daughter decided to try to help their mother with the search by reaching out to friends on Facebook.

Her son, Craig Sorrie, posted on Facebook asking people in Montague to look out for the ring.

In just four days, the post was shared more than 500 times. Craig said he expected the post would get some attention, but not that much.

"I'm very happy that people have decided that it was good to share this post. And I also know that it's because of the respect that my parents have down in the community in Montague," he said.

"They're very well known and well liked. And they would have volunteered themselves if somebody else [was] in the same situation."

'So many people that care'

Myrna and Doug would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this week, and Craig Sorrie said he knows the ring was an important item for his mother.

"My parents were as tight a couple as you'd ever want to meet," he said.

"The last thing I ever heard my dad say in the hospital was that he loved my mom … so I knew that something like this would have been devastating to my mom, and I just wanted to help any way I could."

Myrna and Doug Sorrie would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this week. (Submitted by Craig Sorrie)

Meanwhlie, Myrna said she is "amazed" by the number of people who have shared the Facebook post and are trying to help.

"It's just so heartwarming. There's so many people that care. You know we always hear the bad stories, but it's just wonderful how people are caring so much," she said.

Sorrie said with so many people looking, she's optimistic that the ring will be found. And if the ring is found, she will wear it around her neck, so she doesn't risk losing it again.