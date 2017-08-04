Boaters at the Montague Waterfront Marina got a surprise Thursday afternoon when they discovered a budgie flapping in the water.

Brooke Clarey, who works at the Montague Information Centre and Waterfront Marina, said she was helping a boater tie up when they found the bird.

"We all kind of heard this splashing around," she said. "I was really confused because they're not local birds"

She said a boater managed to scoop the bird out of the water and place it on the dock to dry off.

"He was a little panicky," said Clarey. "We're not sure where it came from or how it got there. It's a cute little bird."

Bird unclaimed

Workers managed to put the budgie in a box and bring it to the Montague Information Centre.

Clarey said the manager posted an inquiry on the Town of Montague's Facebook page, but no one has claimed the bird so far.

The bird has since been taken to the Montague vet clinic for care.

Clarey said this is the first time they've found a budgie at the Montague Marina.

"This is definitely the most unique thing we've found in the water. The most surprising too," she said.