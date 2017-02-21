Charlottetown police have made an arrest after numerous thefts from vehicles Saturday night on University Avenue near the Cineplex.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Charlottetown man late Sunday afternoon.

He faces five charges of theft, possession of stolen property and damage to property.

He will appear in provincial court, but police did not give a specific date.

Police reminded people on Sunday to keep their vehicles locked and free of valuables such as cell phones.