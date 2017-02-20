After receiving complaints of break-ins to vehicles at the Charlottetown Mall parking lot on the weekend, police are reminding people not to keep valuables in their vehicles.
The Charlottetown Police Services is also reminding people to lock their vehicles when unattended.
According to police, items, including a cell phone, were taken from vehicles on Saturday night and Sunday night.
Anyone with information about the thefts can contact the police department.
