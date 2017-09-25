The upcoming Lil Jon show at the EastLink Centre in Charlottetown has been cancelled due to disappointing ticket sales.

The rapper was scheduled to hit the stage on Sept. 29, but that show is cancelled and refunds are being offered to the 100 or so people who bought tickets.

"It's hard to say, show to show, what works and what doesn't," said Stu Dunn, operations manager for the EastLink Centre.

"We did well with the k.d. lang show just recently, so this one just didn't work out this time."

Martin Entertainment, the promoter for the show, was hoping for at least 1,000 tickets sold in order to break even, Dunn said.

The centre provided daily ticket sale updates, Dunn said, and the promoter consulted with Lil Jon's management before deciding to pull the plug.

'It is a younger crowd'

"It definitely was surprising, being he is an international artist and has some major hits, so it's again it's tough to say," Dunn said.

The promoters for the show take the full risk, Stu Dunn says, meaning other than a booking lost, the EastLink Centre has not lost any money. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"You factor in the ticket price and the clientele — it is a younger crowd, obviously, that he would appeal to."

Tickets were set at $39.50 a piece, a "pretty affordable" price, Dunn said.

Dunn added there was more reaction to the cancellation on Facebook than there was when the concert was announced.

"You try and judge what will work and what doesn't, and he has done shows here before, so hopefully it doesn't deter him too much and he'll come back with something else."