It was call from God. Former NASA engineer Libby Osgood is now becoming a nun .

"I'm so excited, it's finally here," said Osgood. "I had no idea I wanted to do it for the first 32 years of my life."

Now 34, Osgood had always separated her work as an engineer and her connection to the church. It never occurred to her that the two could co-exist.

"It was very weird to redefine myself," she said in an interview with Island Morning.

"To change, to admit to others that I've always worn crosses, that I've always gone to mass that's never been a secret, but to admit to others that church and God is such a bigger part of my life then I ever really let on."

The unlikely combination of religion and science is the basis of what Osgood wants to take with her to "nun boot camp."

In fact, the Vatican astronomer, Brother Guy Consolmagno came to the Island and Osgood said it was the affirming experience she needed to see the two identities could be combined.

"But to see that the two go seamlessly together and there are so many more interesting questions that come as a result of that," she said.

Libby Osgood was part of the Glast launch at NASA. She will be joining the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame in two weeks. (Submitted by Libby Osgood)

'Coming out post'

Osgood will be joining Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame.

She said people have had a lot of questions about her decision, what she might wear, and what will happen.

"I started wearing these hot pink heels, and it started to get noticed around NASA," said Osgood. "Ever since then that's kinda defined me, so the question I've gotten the most is 'can you still wear your heels?'"

Osgood said she'll be taking her heels with her because there is no dress code.

Osgood said she will be able to continue teaching engineering while fulfilling her calling to her religion. (Submitted by Libby Osgood)

Her family and friends have been completely support of the dramatic career change.

"Some people say, 'Yeah, I see that', and other people go, 'What?'"

"I joke, I call it my coming out post on Facebook, I just had that post yesterday and I was so nervous and even though everyone has been so kind I just can't believe it," she said.