A 150-year-old grandfather clock is just what Eddy Schwartz has in mind for his next piece of art.

The Island-based painter is participating in a project by Culture Summerside, which asked 15 area artists to take inspiration from two historic homes in the city.

The Lefurgery Cultural Centre and the Wyatt historic house were both constructed in 1867.

As that's the year of Confederation, Culture Summerside wanted to celebrate the occasion with a special project, said Jean MacKay, curator of Wyatt Heritage Properties.

"We just thought that this year, when they are 150 years old, was just a wonderful opportunity to focus on the houses, showcase them and bring attention to the fact that they've been here since Confederation," she told P.E.I. Mainstreet on Tuesday.

"Of course P.E.I. didn't join the Confederation until 1873, but Canada was formed in 1867, so it's a very important year."

Exhibit starts in May

She added that both homes belonged to prominent Island residents at the time of construction.

The Wyatt house was built for the family of Robert Strong, but became the Wyatt property in the 1800s.

The Lefurgery building belonged to three families — the Tuplin, Lefurgery and Daltons — and became the community's cultural centre in the late 1960s.

Both buildings contain several artifacts, which the artists will have a chance to observe and be inspired by on a tour of the properties this week.

They will then have until May 18 to create their works, when Culture Summerside plans to exhibit them at the Lefurgery Cultural Centre.

The exhibit will remain open until early in the fall. Then the art will be returned to its creators, said MacKay.

"I am sure most of them would be willing to consider selling the pieces," she said.

Schwartz said he is especially interested in the grandfather clock but there are many artifacts that he likes, including a set of tea pots.

"The whole house is gorgeous," he said.

While the artists will draw numbers to decide who gets to choose their artifact first, Schwartz added that he'll be looking for a challenge.

"I look for the item that no one wants, whatever is the hardest to do," he said.