A Dalhousie University professor will be speaking on P.E.I. Sunday about how newcomers, particularly women, face unique challenges when coming to Canada.

Sara Torres, an assistant professor of social work at the Halifax university, said challenges newcomers face go beyond learning a new language.

Finding a job, even taking their children to school can also add stress for newcomers, she said.

"Learning that new culture, in addition to experiencing trauma before coming here, and many other issues create a lot of stress."

While all newcomers face challenges when coming to Canada, Torres said there are some specific issues women face when settling.

'Particular crisis for women'

"If you're coming from a culture where the man is the one who has the control of, say, finances and decisions like that," Torres said.

"That would create a particular crisis for women."

I would be helpful, Torres said, if settlement agencies utilized existing communities of newcomers when trying to integrate others to Canada.

"If you don't know the language, and if you don't know how some cultures work or how they operate, what they think, then it's hard to help them in their transition."

More resources needed

Torres said more resources to help newcomers are needed.

"What we are hearing from communities is that they need more programs to support families. They need more interpreters. They need English as a second language programs for families. They need support in the schools."

Torres will give the 26th annual Daniel O'Hanley Memorial Lecture on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Hall in Stratford.