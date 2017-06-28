Danny MacKinnon wants others to learn from his experience and not take their pets to the fireworks this Canada Day. (Submitted by Danny MacKinnon)

The owner of a dog that died during Canada Day fireworks last year — as well as Charlottetown Police and the PEI Humane Society — are urging pet owners to keep their animals safe indoors during the fireworks on Saturday.

Danny MacKinnon took his dog Islay to the fireworks at Victoria Park last year.

Despite being a calm dog that didn't usually stray and was good around people, Islay was panicked and spooked by the fireworks and ran away from MacKinnon. He said he physically laid on top of her, trying to calm her down and stop her from getting away, but still, she slipped away and escaped.

He chased her to Fitzroy Street and when he finally found her, it was too late. Islay had been fatally hit by a vehicle.

'You really have to narrow it down to whether it's worth one night without your dog or the rest of your life without your dog.' — Danny MacKinnon

"When they're scared like that, they're not thinking," said MacKinnon.

"It's really a difficult scene to come around a corner and see, it's never something you want to see."

Regrets taking dog fireworks

MacKinnon said it's hard to live without Islay now. They had a special bond and used to go everywhere together and he never thought she would react that way.

Danny MacKinnon's dog died after being hit by a vehicle after she ran away because she was spooked by fireworks. (Submitted by Danny MacKinnon)

"Even if that type of relationship, dogs are, they do unexpected things, especially when they're scared so even if you've had your dogs at fireworks before who knows what's going to spook them this time and you really have to narrow it down to whether it's worth one night without your dog or the rest of your life without your dog," said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon wishes he would have left the dog with his parents at home. He is sharing his story because he doesn't someone else to go through the same thing.

"It's horrifying, it sucks and it's one of the worst things I think I will ever experience, one of them at least. You get so close to someone, you spend all that time with them … and if it's torn away from you it hits really hard," said MacKinnon.

Police receive many calls to find pets

Constable Mike Rae was on scene that day. He said police receive many calls and requests around Canada Day for assistance finding lost pets.

Constable Mike Rae with Charlottetown Police services has witnessed the scene when Danny MacKinnon's dog was fatally hit by a car after the pet was scared by fireworks. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It was a very emotional scene," said Rae. "It was terrible. Everyone was upset. The driver of the car was shaking and crying. I believe Danny was in shock."

Last year the PEI Humane Society accepted eight stray animals — including a rabbit that had escaped — around Canada Day.

"You'll see the Lost Pet Network explode with posts of lost pets," said Jennifer Harkness, development coordinator for the Humane Society on the Island.

Fireworks can be terrifying for pets

"We know that they're important. We know that pets want to be with you during celebratory times and outdoor events and that's OK but once it comes towards the evening I think it's time to take your pet home," she said.

Jennifer Harkness with the PEI Humane Society says fireworks can be terrifying for animals, especially because many have a heightened sense of hearing. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

That includes bringing outdoor cats inside and securing screen doors and windows so pets can't get out.

"A dog last year escaped through a screen window so that can happen, that's how terrified they can become," said Harkness

The humane society reminds people the experience can be terrifying as most animals have a heightened sense of hearing.

Close curtains to keep out flashing lights

"They're quite loud, they don't know where the noise is coming from, they don't know where these flashing lights are coming from, they see differently than we do," said Harkness.

The humane society also said you should walk pets before the fireworks start, don't leave them in car, close curtains to keep out flashing lights, and you can keep pets in a kennel for the evening if that makes them feel safe.

And it's not just pets, the humane society advises that farm animals and livestock be put in barns in case people are setting of fireworks.