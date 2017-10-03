Ideas are being accepted for a new $10,000 pot of money for projects that will encourage lifelong learning on P.E.I.

The province's new Learn Grant was announced over the weekend at the province's first Learn Day.

"I anticipate there will be school-based projects that will be looking for support," said Bill Whelan, co-chair of the Learning Partners Advisory Council.

'We're really hoping this will raise the level of conversation around learning.' - Bill Whelan

"But we're looking at community-based projects, workplace projects, projects for seniors — the focus of the Learning Partners Advisory Council is really lifelong learning, throughout one's lifespan."

Applications are being accepted now until Nov. 9. Successful projects can receive from $500 to $1,000.

The 25-member advisory council was launched two years ago by the provincial government, along with District Advisory Councils and the Principals Council, to advise government on education policy, after it dissolved the province's last remaining English-language school board.

'Raise the level of conversation'

Applications will be reviewed by an independent review committee made up of volunteers from the Learning Partners Advisory Council and Education 20/20, an organization that offers awards for community learning projects.

"We're really asking folks to think about three major areas," Whelan said — the idea itself, the action plan and the impact.

Whelan believes the successful applicants will be announced in early December.

"We're really hoping this will raise the level of conversation around learning," Whelan said, noting many "wonderful learning initiatives" were heard at Learn Day.