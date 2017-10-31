For the second time this year, the P.E.I. government has forced property owners in Cornwall to give up their land to make way for the area's new bypass highway.

The transportation department has issued a formal notice of expropriation to Brian and Dora MacKinley for 21 acres of their farmland, just east of the the Cornwall Road.

"Expropriation is not something government undertakes lightly and is only done as a last resort when we cannot come to an agreement with landowners on a price," a department spokesperson wrote in an e-mailed statement to CBC.

The P.E.I. government says it made two offers to the MacKinleys: one to buy all the turned farmland seen here in the foreground, the other to purchase the specific 21 acre parcel it needs to make way for the new bypass. (Submitted)

'Fair market value' offered, says province

The department wouldn't provide specific figures, but says it made two offers to the MacKinleys; one for their total property, and one for the 21 acre parcel of land required for the highway.

It says those offers and the amount paid to the MacKinleys last week for their land were based on a "fair market value", as determined by an independent third party hired to do an appraisal.

"The department makes every effort to provide fair and equitable compensation to all landowners keeping in mind our responsibility to the taxpayers of Prince Edward Island," the statement said.

The MacKinleys now have six months to make a claim for additional compensation.

When contacted by CBC, the couple would only say they are "working on a resolution."

The MacKinley's expropriated land is just across the road from this property, expropriated by the province back in March. In August, Ellen Jones and her family were awarded nearly $300,000 more for the land after an arbitration hearing. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Second compensation battle

This is the second time this year the province has found itself in a disagreement over compensation for expropriated land.

Back in March, Ellen Jones and her family were paid $536,800 for their 79-acre property across the road from the MacKinley's farmland.

A dispute over that amount led to an arbitration hearing this summer, where a judge ordered government to pay Jones an additional $295,389.

The province is not saying whether that ruling is having any bearing on how it values and buys land.

"The department has a process in place that it continues to follow," the statement added.

More land deals to come

The province says seven other property owners along the bypass have reached deals with the province, ahead of expropriation.

There are still 15 more private parcels of land the province will need to take over to make way for the new highway.