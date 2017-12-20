Some students at an Island high school treated their classmates, teachers and members of their community to a special meal on Wednesday — turkey dinner with all the fixings.

The annual free turkey dinner at Kinkora Regional High School in Kinkora, P.E.I., started 15 years ago, with a small group of students — and it grew quickly.

This year among the tables of hungry teenagers feasting from plates piled high with turkey and mashed potatoes, there were also bus drivers and some local seniors who were invited to join in for the homemade meal.

The meal was prepared by students in the school's foods and culinary courses. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

For many years, teachers cooked the turkeys at home.

But now, the dinner is prepared from scratch by students in the school's food and culinary classes.

By working in the kitchen peeling vegetables, mashing potatoes and making gravy, they get the chance to put the skills they've learned in the classroom to the test.

"It's a powerful tool in the classroom, and in life, for you to work hard at something and then see others enjoy it, and have that positive reinforcement," said Jessica Reeves, the foods and culinary teacher at the school.

While some of her students are involved in helping to prepare a weekly meal at the school, the holiday meal is their biggest challenge yet.

They are tasked with feeding the entire student body — plus staff and special guests — which means preparing about 160 dinners.

Giving back

Reeves said the event is a way for the school to give back to the wider community and make sure no one is left out at the holidays.

"I think we'd all like to think that everybody is enjoying a turkey dinner on Christmas day," she said. "And we know everyone does all that we can to make that happen. But this is just one way that our school, everyone can share a meal together, and enjoy a Christmas dinner as a family."

'A special moment'

For Grade 10 student Harrison Duffy, whose class was responsible for making the desserts for the meal, working in the school's kitchen has given him some practical skills.

Harrison Duffy was involved in preparing the meal. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"This morning I spent most of the morning carving turkeys and separating meat, so that's something I can learn later down in life, I'll be able to go carve a turkey by myself now," he said.

Duffy added that he feels lucky to be a part of such a special Kinkora tradition.

"The fact that we all get to sit down, prepare a meal for ourselves, and all enjoy it together ... it's very special, a very special moment for sure."