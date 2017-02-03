The gym at Kinkora Regional High School was filled Thursday night with members of the community along with people who bused and carpooled from across the Island for the latest public meeting on the schools review process.

The meeting was the second of five over this week and next for Islanders to tell the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch what they think of recommendations to close five schools and to rezone many districts. The recommendations for change came from the school review process which began in September.

There is one recommendation for the Kinkora family of schools: that further study be done to investigate rezoning grades 10-12 to Three Oaks Senior High, Kensington Intermediate Senior High, and/or Bluefield High.

Presenters in Kinkora made it clear that they distrust the school review process. They want it to stop. And they don't want any schools to close.

Deanna Bassett Greenan has a son at Kinkora Regional High, and two who've already graduated. She said the recommendations are destined to fail.

"This review process needs to stop. We need elected trustees who actually represent each family of school, in any decision regarding our schools," said Bassett Greenan.

"Each family of schools has a unique voice, and their voice needs to be heard."

'Muddy review process'

Peter Duffy, a parent in Kinkora, was one of many who expressed their frustration with the possibility of another review.

"We must wait a little longer to learn our fate at the hands of this and further studies," Duffy said.

"We in Kinkora and neighbouring communities, will be towed through this muddy review process behind the old school review bus for another year more."

Students also spoke about the importance of the school. Harrison Duffy, a Grade 9 student at Kinkora High told the crowd he and his friends are worried and anxious about the threat of changes to the school, and feel they aren't being listened to.

The appointed board of directors of the Public Schools Branch attended the meeting. The board will have to make some of the final decisions and recommendations when the public input period ends.

Board of directors questioned

Alan MacPhee, chair of the Island Wide Hospital Access group in Souris pointed out that board member, Pat Mella, had once been P.E.I.'s finance minister, and that she'd brought down deficit budgets.

"Ms. Mella, I do not believe you are in a position to talk to rural Islanders about phantom savings, about a MacLauchlan plan that serves the demigod of centralization," MacPhee said.

Mella demanded an apology.

"To bind me in and make political comments about what I was when I was finance minister is crossing the line." She told MacPhee.

But MacPhee stood by his comments.

This group was one of many representing schools across the Island at the Kinkora family of schools public meeting. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

The chair of the Public Schools Branch board of directors, and also deputy minister of education, Susan Willis, was pressed for answers too.

Former senior civil servant Allan Rankin asked Willis her opinion on whether there should be an elected school board, instead of an appointed one.

"All these parents are very concerned about their schools closing," said Rankin.

"This is the way they can participate in the governance of their school system. It's the only way, because there's no elected governance for them, right?"

Willis defended her position.

"I am working as a deputy minister under an Education Act that was approved by the legislature of Prince Edward Island last spring, and the board that we are a part of was constituted through that act," she said.

There will be three more public meetings in the review process next week, starting in Montague on Tuesday.