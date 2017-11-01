There is a new, better view of the ice for people using wheelchairs at the rink in Kensington, P.E.I.

A wheelchair-accessible raised platform has been built at the Community Gardens Complex. It can also help people, such as children, who are too small to see over the boards.

The raised platform will allow people in wheelchairs to see the ice better at the rink in Kensington, P.E.I. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It's very important to us. We want everybody to feel at home when they come to the rink," said Robert Wood, the complex manager.

"We want the viewing to be able to see their friends and families and anybody they want on the ice, so this will allow that."

Wood said the project has been on the radar for three or four years.

Large platform

"It was tough for anybody in a wheelchair to see over the boards, so we've been wanting to to do this for several years," he said.

The raised platform in Kensington's Community Gardens Complex will soon have a guard rail installed as well. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It's not a great thing when you see anybody struggling to look over the boards and also we've made the platform very large so even young kids — three, four years old — they'll be able to see without having to stretch on their tip-toes," Wood said.

Beverley Semple of the Kensington Lions Club says the group is always looking for community projects to help with. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Wood, who has visited many rinks across P.E.I., believes raised, accessible platforms are not that common here. He hopes to see other rinks make it standard in their buildings.

About three weeks ago, the Kensington Lions Club came on board to fundraise for the project, which costs about $1,200.

Lions Club helping fundraise

The club is raising money with a take out ham and scallop potato lunch Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the local Scotiabank until Thursday and are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. All of the money will go toward the rink upgrade and other community projects. The Scotiabank is also matching funds.

Robert Wood (left), complex manager, and members of the Kensington Lions Club who are fundraising for project. Left to right: Theresa Cousins; Beverley Semple; and Wanda Macmurdo. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Beverley Semple, a member of the Kensington Lions Club, said the club is always looking for project to help with.

"You know that old saying, that warm, fuzzy feeling you get inside? Well, that's what it does," she said.