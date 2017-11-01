There is a new, better view of the ice for people using wheelchairs at the rink in Kensington, P.E.I.
A wheelchair-accessible raised platform has been built at the Community Gardens Complex. It can also help people, such as children, who are too small to see over the boards.
"It's very important to us. We want everybody to feel at home when they come to the rink," said Robert Wood, the complex manager.
"We want the viewing to be able to see their friends and families and anybody they want on the ice, so this will allow that."
Wood said the project has been on the radar for three or four years.
Large platform
"It was tough for anybody in a wheelchair to see over the boards, so we've been wanting to to do this for several years," he said.
"It's not a great thing when you see anybody struggling to look over the boards and also we've made the platform very large so even young kids — three, four years old — they'll be able to see without having to stretch on their tip-toes," Wood said.
Wood, who has visited many rinks across P.E.I., believes raised, accessible platforms are not that common here. He hopes to see other rinks make it standard in their buildings.
About three weeks ago, the Kensington Lions Club came on board to fundraise for the project, which costs about $1,200.
Lions Club helping fundraise
The club is raising money with a take out ham and scallop potato lunch Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the local Scotiabank until Thursday and are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. All of the money will go toward the rink upgrade and other community projects. The Scotiabank is also matching funds.
Beverley Semple, a member of the Kensington Lions Club, said the club is always looking for project to help with.
"You know that old saying, that warm, fuzzy feeling you get inside? Well, that's what it does," she said.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection set for Nov. 27
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | UPEI gets $132K to better prepare students for workplace