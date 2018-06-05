Islanders wage war against the June bug

The June bugs may have gone into hiding with the recent frost, but they will be back as temperatures rise again later this week — much to the disgust of some Islanders.

They were out in full force late last week, and many Islanders shared their hatred, disgust and hilarious feelings about the insects on our Facebook page.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'They are everywhere'

"I forgot to leave the outside light off and almost couldn't get in the house. Ick," said Ralph Hitzelberger.

Vicky Smith said she's had the house guests "crashing" at her place for the past few days.

"They are everywhere at my work! On the screens of our residents' windows, sidewalk. Eek!" said Jennifer Gent.

Natalie Johnston said she's not only seen them, but they're causing quite the ruckus.

"They sound like hail hitting the siding," she said.

But credit where credit is due. Lochav Ravi said they quit smoking in the evenings to avoid the little critters.

A tasty treat for some

"My cat ate one last night. Heard the crunching from the other side of the house," said Amy Arsenault.

According to Reggie Deagle, there's good eating in the little suckers.

"Lots of protein in them. Actually good for you," he said.

Beverly Burling called them vile creatures, and is hoping raccoons and skunks take care of business.

Islanders vs. June bugs

"I saw one. Put on a hoodie, tied under the chin, tucked in the pants into boots. Wore a mask around my nose and mouth, had Raid and a fly swatter," said Jessica Vandenberg.

"Bravely went at the offending scary thingy and found it had already died."

'I've just seen a couple,' says Emily Descarie sarcastically. (Submitted by Emily Descarie)

"One got into our house last night and now we have to move," said Shannon Bruyneel.

A desperate escape

Karen Rodden shared a story of how her and her mom (barely) escaped the dreaded June bugs.

"My mom and I came home last night after dark. Hubby left the light on over the back door for us. June bugs everywhere," she said.

"We linked arms and made a run for the front door only to find it locked and him in bed sleeping. Lots of fist banging on the front door."

Rodden said her husband finally awoke and found them yelling through the door to not turn on the porch light.

"Still managed to get two June bugs in the house. Our shrieking got him up again to save the damsels in distress. I hate June bug season."

More P.E.I. news