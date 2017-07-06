Young Island musician Julien Kitson is part of the cast of a summer play honouring the musical works of Stan Rogers.

The Charlottetown-native is spending his summer on stage at Halifax's Neptune Theatre, where he is performing in Geordie Brown's production of Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart.

The 15-year-old has previously appeared at The Guild in Charlottetown, where he performed for two seasons in the summer musical Anne & Gilbert.

Kitson is also a solo recording artist. At just 13, he earned a Music P.E.I. nomination for Acadian/Francophone Artist of the Year for his debut record Thirteen.

A familiar tune

The Stan Rogers show is close to Kitson's heart.

He was a cast member in The Guild's production of the musical tribute show last summer. His father Joey Kitson, lead singer of the Celtic music group Rawlins Cross, starred in the Charlottetown Festival's production of the show in 2009.

'You don't really realize how like special the Maritimes are and how special Atlantic Canada is.' - Julien Kitson

"I was familiar with Stan before doing the show," Kitson told Angela Walker on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"There was a period of time where that's all he [his father] sang."

'It's amazing'

In the Neptune production of the show, which opens July 18, Kitson will sing and play drums, bass and the mandolin.

He said the musical tribute to Rogers reminds him of the beauty of the Maritimes.

'It opens so many doors in life.' - Julien Kitson

"You don't really realize how like special the Maritimes are and how special Atlantic Canada is," Kitson said.

"The way he tells the stories, the way he talks about the Maritimes . . . it's amazing."

Huge networking opportunity

This is Kitson's first off-Island stage production. He said he is excited to have the opportunity to network with theatre professionals from across Atlantic Canada.

"It opens so many doors in life," he said.

He's also looking forward to spending his summer in Halifax.

"My dad keeps saying all the record store owners will be happy that I'm in Halifax. I'll be spending all my money on records."