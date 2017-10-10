P.E.I.'s Supreme Court is short two judges and, as a result, cases are not moving through the court as quickly as they should, says provincial Chief Justice David Jenkins.

"Delays, for sure, right now," he said. "There are trials that are being adjourned and sometimes motions get cancelled, too."

The court usually operates with five sitting judges, but currently has only three.

'It's really unprecedented for the court to be down this many judges.' - P.E.I. Chief Justice David Jenkins

"It's really unprecedented for the court to be down this many judges," Jenkins said.

The Supreme Court is a trial court, which hears a variety of civil, family and criminal cases. Jenkins couldn't put an exact time frame on how much longer people and their lawyers are waiting, but described delays as being "very real."

"It would be much better to see these positions filled and have the court at full complement," he said.

Recent retirements

Recent retirements have created the vacancies.

Justice Wayne Cheverie retired a year ago. That position was filled last spring by Justice Tracy Clements, who is still completing education courses and not yet working full time.

In January, Chief Justice Jacqueline Matheson retired but is doing part-time work.

Justice Benjamin Taylor retired at the end of August. That position has not yet been filled.

More judges could be coming

Jenkins is hopeful new judges will be appointed soon. He said there are qualified candidates available, and recommendations have been made, but it's up to Ottawa to make the appointments.

"I would hope by the end of this month that we could see the matter resolved," he said.