An Island man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

Joseph MacGillvray, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in Charlottetown Provincial Court.

McGillvray had pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial.

His victim, who was 16 at the time of the assault in July of last year, testified at the trial by video link.

Court heard the girl went to a party in Stratford and had been drinking. She asked for a place to rest and was sent into a dark room where MacGillvray, who was 21 at the time, was already in the bed. MacGillvray raped the girl in the darkened room.

3 years probation

Court heard MacGillvray and the girl had never met before and did not know each other. They later exchanged Facebook messages in which MacGillvray apologized. The messages were presented as evidence at trial.

The sentence of two years less a day, handed down by judge Nancy Orr, will be served in provincial jail. Crown prosecutor Valerie Moore had suggested a sentence of two to three years in federal prison.

MacGillvray will also be on probation for three years. His name will be added to the national sex offender registry.