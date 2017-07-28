A plaque unveiling ceremony was held Friday to commemorate the national significance of Captain John MacDonald of Glenaladale.

The event took place at the Early French and Scottish Pioneer Cemetery in Scotchfort, P.E.I. Parks Canada representatives, dignitaries and members of the public were in attendance.

"We are here today to remember an important part of our Canadian heritage," said Karens Jans, a field unit superintendent with Parks Canada on P.E.I.

Founded Scottish settlement on P.E.I.

MacDonald was born at Glenaladale, Scotland, in 1742. He served as a British captain during the American Revolution war. He was also a prominent landowner and colonizer and known for founding the first settlement of Scottish catholics on P.E.I., where he purchased Lot 36. The land included the communities of Blooming Point, Tracadie, Scotchfort, Forth Augustus and Auburn, P.E.I.

The 84th Regiment of Foot was on hand for the ceremony for MacDonald, who was a British captain during the American Revolution War. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

He was "responsible for recruiting, transporting and ensuring the necessities for settlement for the largest number of settlers to arrive in Prince Edward Island in its early years as a colony," said a Parks Canada release.

"As a prolific memorialist, petitioner and letter writer, MacDonald left an exceptional record for the writing of Prince Edward Island's history," Charlottetown MP Sean Casey said in a prepared speech during the ceremony.​

National historic sites

Casey also took the opportunity at Friday's announcement to promote the importance of visiting Canada's national historic sites.

"As part of the centennial of national historic sites, Parks Canada invites Canadians to be inspired and captivated by the stories of the people, places and events that shaped the Canada of today," he said.