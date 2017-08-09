To say that Jeff Ellsworth is a busy man these days would be an understatement.

He's in Winnipeg this week, coaching Team P.E.I.'s girls softball squad at the Canada Games.

"We got here on Saturday and we got day one of competition done [Monday] and we're just walking into day two here momentarily," he told Island Morning host Matt Rainnie.

Quick turnaround

When he returns home to the Island, he'll be in the role as tournament organizer of the Canadian under-18 boys softball championship in O'Leary, P.E.I.

"We get back on Monday and then Wednesday, August 16th, we have eight of the 10 provinces represented at the under-18 men's Canadian championship."

Ellsworth said games begin at 8 a.m. that day.

"We have some tremendous ballplayers coming into O'Leary. Twenty-five of the 26 junior men's Team Canada hopefuls are going to be in the tournament with their respective provinces and its going to be fantastic fastpitch softball."

National team cup

After that tournament is done, Ellsworth will be taking part in the selection camp.

"It's huge for our small town to continue to host the nationals on a regular basis," he said.

"It brings a tremendous amount of people to our town."

Ellsworth said the recreation staff and volunteers play a big role in the success of the tournament.