Today Jay's hitting the O'Leary Co-op and Summerside Sobeys. Drop by with your turkey or cash donation when Jay Scotland hits the road, or follow along with the Feed A Family Tour here.
Join the conversation by using the #feedafamilyPEI hashtag.
CBC News Posted: Dec 05, 2017 8:52 AM AT Last Updated: Dec 05, 2017 11:02 AM AT
Today Jay's hitting the O'Leary Co-op and Summerside Sobeys. Drop by with your turkey or cash donation when Jay Scotland hits the road, or follow along with the Feed A Family Tour here.
Join the conversation by using the #feedafamilyPEI hashtag.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Rain
8°C
Sunny
3°C
Sunny
1°C
Periods of snow
1°C
Chance of flurries
-1°C
Changing it Up
7:56
Corina Bolo explains how some charitable groups in western PEI are taking a slightly different approach when it comes to distributing food hampers this holiday season.
Kerry In The House #3
10:47
Kerry Campbell drops by with his regular look at what's happening in the Legislature. This week, a focus on a new green candidate, the 'Water Act' and another legislative committee.
CBC Compass December 04, 2017
1:01:05
PEI News at 6 with regional, national and international stories.
Wheel Chairs Block Parking
5:55
Council of People with Disabilities hosted a passive demonstration to discourage Islanders from parking in designated spaces without a permit.
New
Mike Redmond pondering future as NDP leader
Cheese awards 'victory for the whole Island,' says ADL
Silt complaint prompts improved watershed protections at bypass project
Live Blog
Jay's Sleigh Feed A Family Tour, Dec. 5
Having trouble with math? These free videos could help
RCMP investigating after man injured during arrest in Rollo Bay
Groups in West Prince working together to fill Christmas hampers
Canada improves to 2-0 at World Sledge Hockey Challenge
Cellphone unlocking charges and unreadable contracts are now banned
Ambulance service leaves Kensington for Kinkora
Affordable housing providers build Canada's greenest apartments
Analysis
5 lessons for P.E.I. political parties from the Green win in District 11
Technician shortage throwing a wrench in Island auto shops
Wait times for ultrasounds longer on P.E.I.
Province consulting Mi'kmaq over land in Borden-Carleton, says P.E.I. confederacy