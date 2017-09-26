Charlottetown Police are calling it a rare and unfortunate incident, after a prisoner briefly escaped custody Monday morning outside the Provincial Correctional Centre.

An 18-year old man from Cornwall was in custody, police said, and officers were in the process of taking him out of the police cruiser and into the provincial jail, located on Sleepy Hollow Road in a rural area in the north end of Charlottetown.

The man, who was in handcuffs, slipped away from the two officers in charge of him and ran off, across a field, according to police.

He was taken back into custody within a half-hour or so and was returned to the jail.

Two police officers were transferring the handcuffed man from a cruiser to jail when the 18-year-old took off. (CBC)

No one was injured, according to police.

City police are calling the incident an unfortunate, but rare, occurrence.

"It has a lot to do with the mindset and determination of the prisoner," Sgt. Chris Watts, of Charlottetown Police Services, told CBC News.

City police tell CBC News the Provincial Correctional Centre does not have a secure, indoor area for transfer of prisoners from vehicles to buildings. Other justice system facilities on P.E.I., including police stations and the courthouse in Charlottetown, do.