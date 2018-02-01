Jan. 31, 2008, was a day that many Islanders will never forget.

A major ice storm swept through the region and left 22,000 homes without power.

Ten years later, we asked what people people remember from the storm.

Many responded on our Facebook page with memories of spending days in the dark, going to relief stations and waiting as power crews worked around the clock to get the lights back on.





Days without power

"I remember the power being out so long we had to go to Summerside for a bit since they had power again and we all were finally able to go shower and have a decent cooked meal," said Vanessa Yeo.

Ilona Berzins Batchelor said their home went without power for a week.

Roughly 22,000 homes in western P.E.I., which represented a third of Islanders at the time, were without power days after the storm hit. (CBC)

"We were fortunate in that we had a generator but it didn't make our water pump operational. So we showered elsewhere," she said.



Lizanne Gallant Thorne remembered her family of five having to sleep on the floor at her brother's house.

Ice everywhere

"I remember taking a bat to my car to get to work," said April Dawn Medlock.

"This [picture] was from that ice storm. Major destruction," said Sharon Hume. (Sharon Hume)

Pat Day said in the aftermath of the storm, huge branches had fallen off trees in their backyard and were frozen to the ground until spring.

'It was the best week without power'

As difficult as it was for many to go without power, some Islanders remember the time fondly.

"I remember going around with my parents to all the nice electricians giving them hot meals, tea, coffee biscuits, all cooked on a wood stove," said Treina Lockhart.

"They were so grateful for the warm food and polite gesture. Especially the ones from off Island," she said. "To be honest, it was the best week without power."

The federal defence minister at the time, Peter MacKay, offered P.E.I. the services of the Canadian Forces to help restore power. (CBC)

Kerry Paugh said she remembers her neighbour coming over with his tractor and generator.

"[It gave us] power for a few hours to all enjoy a hot shower, and a cooked meal for supper," she said. "Also saved our deep freezer full of meat for us. Was such an amazingly kind gesture."

April Ramsay said the amount of appreciation shown to everyone helping out stuck with her.

"From Maritime Electric to first responders to neighbours. Everyone pitching in to help out any way and any where they could," she said.

'We will never forget the ice storm'

Christian Southgate said the ice storm made quite the first impression on them.

"This ice storm happened when I first arrived in Canada. I assumed it was normal," Southgate said.

For Diana Carver, the 2008 ice storm is a memory she'll cherish forever — for another reason.



"My beautiful daughter Audrey born at 3:50 a.m. Feb. 1, 2008," Carver said. "We will never forget the ice storm at our house!"