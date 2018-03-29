Islanders give Paralympic champion warm welcome home
Islanders waited in line to meet Mark Arendz and get a glimpse of his 6 Paralympic medals
Dozens of Islanders showed up at the Kingston Legion Thursday night to welcome Paralympic champion Mark Arendz home to P.E.I. and to celebrate his victories at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.
People of all ages waited in line for the chance to meet Arendz and take photos with his gold medal. Arendz said it was an honour to represent Canadians and Islanders at the Games, and although it will only be for a short time, he's very happy to be home.
"That's what I wanted to do," Arendz said. "Celebrate with friends and family. Ever since I was seven and had my accident, the community really rallied around for me, supporting me and I always wanted to give back to the community.
"To be able to come here and share the medals and achievements with the community is what I really look forward to."
Arentz started his shooting career as a member of the New Haven Army Cadets, based at the Kingston Legion.
He said the homecoming celebration was very special to him after returning from Pyeongchang.
Arendz brought home five individual medals in as many events at the Games and added a silver in the cross-country mixed relay for his sixth.
One of those was the first Paralympic gold medal of his career, in the men's 15 km biathlon.
"To finally hear Paralympic champion and sing O Canada at the medal ceremony, that was a huge dream lifted, achieved," Arendz said. "And I look forward to achieving it again."
The event was free for anyone who wanted to attend. Representatives from the War Amps of Canada were there to collect donations, including $500 from the Kingston Legion that was donated in Arendz's honour.