Islanders give Paralympic champion warm welcome home

Dozens of Islanders showed up at the Kingston Legion Thursday night to welcome Paralympic champion Mark Arendz home to P.E.I. and to celebrate his victories at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

People of all ages waited in line for the chance to meet Arendz and take photos with his gold medal. Arendz said it was an honour to represent Canadians and Islanders at the Games, and although it will only be for a short time, he's very happy to be home.

Arendz brought all six of the medals he won at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games to share with members of the community to show his appreciation for their support. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"That's what I wanted to do," Arendz said. "Celebrate with friends and family. Ever since I was seven and had my accident, the community really rallied around for me, supporting me and I always wanted to give back to the community.

"To be able to come here and share the medals and achievements with the community is what I really look forward to."

Arendz met with dozens of Islanders to talk about his experience in South Korea and tell them why his gold medal win means so much to him. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Arendz took some time to sit with Charlie Lelacheur and his parents Tara and Tim to see what Charlie thought of his medals. Arendz said like a true athlete, Charlie went straight for the gold. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Arentz started his shooting career as a member of the New Haven Army Cadets, based at the Kingston Legion.

He said the homecoming celebration was very special to him after returning from Pyeongchang.

Islanders waited in line for the chance to meet Arendz, congratulate him on his victories and take photos with his Paralympic medals. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Mara Duncan and Matthew Handrahan were at the event collecting donations on behalf of the War Amps of Canada. The Kingston Legion made its own donation of $500 in honour of Arendz. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Arendz brought home five individual medals in as many events at the Games and added a silver in the cross-country mixed relay for his sixth.

One of those was the first Paralympic gold medal of his career, in the men's 15 km biathlon.

"To finally hear Paralympic champion and sing O Canada at the medal ceremony, that was a huge dream lifted, achieved," Arendz said. "And I look forward to achieving it again."

P.E.I. Health Minister Robert Mitchell stopped by the event to congratulate Arendz and take a look at his collection of medals. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Lincoln and Ella Brodersen came to the event with their grandmother, Mary. Ella said she plays hockey and that Arendz's medals reminded her of her own collection at home. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The event was free for anyone who wanted to attend. Representatives from the War Amps of Canada were there to collect donations, including $500 from the Kingston Legion that was donated in Arendz's honour.

