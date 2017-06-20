A basketball coach originally from Morell, P.E.I., has made it to the big league.

Scott Morrison, who previously coached for the NBA development league and for Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been named one of the assistant coaches for the NBA's Boston Celtics.

Morrison said the news came without much fanfare.

"Coach Stephens and I had a chat after the season was over and he let me know they were going to keep me in Boston full time next year. Roles and things like that still to be determined," said Morrison.

"The journey I suppose you could say from the [developmental] league to the NBA seems to be finished, at least for the time being."

'I still have some places I'd like to get to after this'

After spending time in the lower leagues of basketball, Morrison is excited to be in the NBA.

"It will be nice next year to get to sit on the Celtics bench in the second row behind [the coach] and be a part of it," said Morrison.

Even though Morrison has made it to the NBA, and one of its most celebrated franchises, he said he isn't done yet.

"I still have some places I'd like to get to after this and if you start being too happy about where you are then sometimes you forget to put those hours in that it takes to stay there and advance," said Morrison.

'A place where I can unpack'

One perk about his new job, a permanent place to sleep.

"It'll be nice to at least have a place where I can unpack and get set up for an undefined amount of time," said Morrison.

As for his new team's chances next year, Morrison is optimistic in the Celtics, that made it to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

"It's going to be hard to catch the teams like the [Golden State Warriors] but I think one or two little pieces away from … beating [the Cleveland Cavaliers] and then anything can happen," said Morrison.