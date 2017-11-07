There are some intriguing storylines as the Island Storm look ahead to the new basketball season.

A new head coach, a number of key signings during a busy off-season, and a renewed commitment to remain in Charlottetown.

"The Storm is here indefinitely. As far as we can tell, we are playing in Charlottetown forever, as long as they will have us here," said Brett Poirier, vice-president of the National Basketball League of Canada team.

"We love the city, we love this province, we have no plans of going anywhere."

The Tim Kendrick era

The Tim Kendrick era officially began Tuesday with his first day as the Storm's new head coach, just the second in franchise history.

Tim Kendrick takes over from Joe Salerno as just second head coach in Island Storm history. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

After consecutive losing seasons, the Storm recognized the need to make some critical changes to try to bring a winner to the Island.

"We've rebuilt a little bit you know what I mean," said Kendrick, who is entering his first season as a professional coach.

"We're looking at kind of going in a different direction in terms of style of play and some other things, so we thought we'd bring in a set fresh."

A rebuilding process

Kendrick isn't the only new face.

Thirteen of the 17 players at training camp have never worn an Island Storm jersey. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Thirteen of the 17 players at training camp have never worn an Island Storm jersey.

It's part of a rebuilding process, both on and off the court that began last spring after the Storm lost in a league semifinal to the Halifax Hurricanes.

'A unique off season'

During the off season, the team hired a new marketing director, public relations director and community outreach co-ordinator.

The Storm will host their home opener against the expansion St. John's Edge Nov. 18 at the Eastlink Centre. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Twelve new sponsors also came on board, bringing to nearly 50 the number of businesses that help support the team financially.

"It keeps the business running 12 months a year and truly, without the sponsors, we couldn't function the way we do and it is a testament to the sponsors for hanging with us because it has been definitely a unique off season," Poirier said.

Looking to the future

With the team's immediate future secure, the club is looking to develop a long term strategy to keep the team in P.E.I.

"As long as this league operates, we want there to be a team here on the Island called the Storm, so I think now it's more than a season per season conversation," Poirier said. "It should be a five-year or a 10-year plan, and I think that's where we're heading. We just have to figure what that looks like."

The Storm will host their home opener against the expansion St. John's Edge Nov. 18 at the Eastlink Centre.