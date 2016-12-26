Last season may not have gone as expected for the Island Storm, but management is hopeful this season will be a different story.

"We're the first to admit that wasn't who we are as a basketball team, and we're proud to say we've made a lot of adjustments from where we were six months ago to be where we are today," said Brett Poirier, vice-president of business operations.

Off to a good start

If Monday's 103-95 win over the Saint John Riptide is any indication, Poirier may be right that this year's team will have a better outcome than last year.

Prior to the start of the team's National Basketball League of Canada regular season home opener in Charlottetown, Poirier said more than 1,500 tickets were sold, and the team was hopeful they could sell 2,500 tickets in total.

"I really do expect a high attendance — one of our highest for an opening day — just because the weather seems to be cooperating. And, there is quite a bit of anticipation with the team," he said.

"Courtside [seats], I believe, are now sold out for this game … I don't think we've ever had that happen in six years."

Key players returning

On the court, Poirier said three key players are returning from last year, but he noted that some of the team's best players might be the new additions.

"We've brought in some really important players that we think will make a big difference for us," he said.

Last week, head coach Joe Salerno said on CBC that one new player that should be a fan favourite is Jahii Carson, a point guard who played college basketball at Arizona State.

In the community

Poirier said season ticket sales are up seven or eight per cent and corporate partnerships have increased by 15 to 20 per cent compared to last season.

Poirier said one reason for the team's increased popularity is that players spend time in the community and at schools for public relations events.

"We're trying to connect with as many Islanders as we can. And, we've done a really great job doing it so far. It's one thing that we'll never change."

The Island Storm's next game is a rematch against the Riptide Tuesday in Saint John at Harbour Station.

More information on the Island Storm can be found at the team's website.