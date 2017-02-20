The Island Storm basketball team is looking forward to showing off their hard work while on home court today.

The team plays at 2 p.m. at the East Link Centre in Charlottetown. Coaching staff said it's typically one of their biggest days for crowds.

Joe Salerno, the team's head coach, said winning games and getting good results has helped boost players' confidence.

"The midway point in the season is right around the corner," said Salerno. "The guys have been together for a couple of months."

"We're all just starting to get on the same page, starting to find our stride," he said. "We're playing pretty good basketball."

The team has only lost one game out of the last four, falling to the Moncton Miracles 131–110 on Saturday.

Before that, they beat the Saint John Riptides twice with a close 115–113 win, followed by a 113–109 victory. The Storm also beat the Cape Breton Highlanders 112–95 earlier this month.