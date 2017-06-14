Island singers and songwriters Kinley Dowling and Dennis Ellsworth are releasing their first album together after years of collaborating together.

"We did a tour of Holland in February and we've recorded together on different things for seven or eight years now. But we've also been playing shows together for five [years]," said Ellsworth.

After the success of the recent tour, both began to think about doing an album together.

The result is a new album titled Everyone Needs to Chill Out.

New songs

"We listened to the album and we were like all these songs are pretty chill," said Dowling. "I think it's a good vibey record and if you feel the need to chill out, throw it on and chill out."

The album cover of Everyone Needs To Chill Out. (Dennis Ellsworth)

The new album contains songs the two wrote together or on their own, pared down from a list of 25 to 30 songs.

"I wrote a couple and Dennis wrote a bunch and then we co-wrote a few together. It was really fun," said Dowling.

Both agreed that their long friendship helps them work well together. "It flows really well, it's effortless," Ellsworth added.

The album was recorded in four days and both wanted it to showcase what they do as a duo. "I think we picked the right songs."

Dowling and Ellsworth will be playing songs from the album at a release show June 16 at the Trailside Cafe and will soon be leaving for a three-week tour in the United Kingdom.