A Prince Edward Island police officer who rescued a woman from a boarding house fire was presented a Medal of Bravery by the Governor General this week.

Const. Michael McGee, of the Charlottetown Police Service, rescued the woman after making his way to the third floor of the burning building on May 8.

He found the unconscious woman next to a blazing room and he dragged her to the top of the stairs.

Charlottetown Constable Michael McGee seen here, left, catching his breath before getting the woman to safety. (Submitted)

After taking a moment to catch his breath, he returned upstairs with his colleagues to bring her to safety.

David Johnston, the Governor General of Canada, presented Const. McGee with the medal on June 12 in Moncton, N.B. .

More than 50 Canadians were recognized "for their excellence, courage or exceptional dedication to service."

The Medal of Bravery specifically recognizes acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.