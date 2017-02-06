Island Morning

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 6:00 AM AT

Island Morning0:00

Charlottetown Morning Show

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Maple Plains
East Point
North Cape
Summerside
Charlottetown
St. Peters Bay

Tuesday

Sunny

-15°C

Wednesday

Snow or rain

6°C

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

-5°C

Friday

Sunny

-10°C

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud

-10°C

More Weather |

Latest Audio and Video

Don't Miss