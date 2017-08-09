An Island mother says she plans on moving her family so her daughter can continue to attend Georgetown Elementary School after she was denied a transfer again amid school rezoning.

Jenny MacKinnon had requested that her daughter Maria stay at Georgetown Elementary because she believes it's best for the health of her eight-year-old daughter, who has a form of epilepsy.

MacKinnon also put in a request for her four-year-old son entering kindergarten to attend the same school so her children could be together, and that has also been denied.

MacKinnon's children were rezoned to attend Cardigan Consolidated School for next year. Rezoning is part of the extensive review of Island schools in the past year to address overcrowding and under utilization.

Final appeal denied

MacKinnon said her family received an email this week informing them of the news.

MacKinnon made a final appeal at a hearing to an independent board last month where she showed a note from her doctor suggesting staying at Georgetown Elementary would be best for Maria's health.

She had already been previously denied when she appealed to the Public Schools Branch.

Jenny MacKinnon plans on moving her family into the Georgetown Elementary School zone after being denied a transfer in her final appeal. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Really frustrated," she said of how she feels about the decision. "I think all needs of kids should be looked at. Not just like, not just a doctor's note but like anything really like all my support, all my help, everything is in Georgetown.".

Plans to stay with grandparents in Georgetown zone

If the family hasn't found a new home permanently in Georgetown by the time the school year starts, MacKinnon plans to have her two chidlren live with her parents in the Georgetown school zone so they can attend the school in September.

"All over a four-minute transition," said MacKinnon. "There's four minutes difference between where I want to go to school and where I'm supposed to go to school."

8-year-old Maria MacKinnon is upset she was rezoned to attend Cardigan Consolidated School. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

'I'm going to do whatever's best for my children'

MacKinnon said she's been frustrated by the process.

"I've been dealing with this since April and it's taken a toll on me, on my husband, on the kids and honestly I just I think the whole thing is pathetic," she said.

Jenny MacKinnon says Georgetown School is the best place for her daughter Maria because of the health issues the eight-year-old is facing. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"I'm going to do whatever's best for my children and that being said doesn't matter where it takes us we're going to, we'll be attending that school."

Public Schools Branch confident needs can be met at new school

Maria MacKinnon wanted to stay stay at Georgetown Elementary even though she's been rezoned to attend a school in Cardigan. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The Public Schools Branch doesn't comment on specific cases. It does say it's confident Maria's needs can be met at Cardigan Consolidated School. The branch says every case is judged on the same criteria and the rules around transfers are more stringent since the review of Island schools in the past year.

"It's unfortunate that this process has meant many students and many families have had a change in their school community that they didn't anticipate happening and I think we will as families and as school communities get through this. We will rebuild and create new bonds," said Julia Gaudet, director of students services for the Public Schools Branch.

Since families have been informed of rezoning there have been 233 applications to date for transfers. 63 have been approved and 143 have been denied. 27 have been withdrawn or are pending an outcome or the application wasn't complete and the PSB is waiting for resubmission.