Dodgeball isn't the childhood recess game most remember from their childhood gym class — certainly not in P.E.I.

The sport has seen continued growth in participation over the past few years right at schools and at tournaments across the province.

In the past year, between 1,500 and 2,000 athletes competed in school intramural leagues at the junior high and high school level.

"Dodgeball a really exciting and fast-paced game," explained Coltin Handrahan, president of PEI Dodgeball.

"It's one of those sports that really equals the playing field. It allows a lot of participants that may not have started playing hockey and other sports at a very young age, to really have a chance to play at an elite level."

'A lot of action'

Player Riley Gallant (left), Albert Roche with Holland College, and Coltin Handrahan with PEI Dodgeball.

This week, more than 650 of the very best dodgeball players from across P.E.I. — and throughout the Maritimes — are converging in Charlottetown to battle for bragging rights at the Island Dodgeball Championship.

The annual tournament is now in its sixth year, and is a spirited celebration of fun and friendly competition.

"It's fast-paced," explained veteran player Riley Gallant. "There's a lot of action. Games can turn around pretty quickly. You just come out, have some fun, throw some balls and dodge them. It's a good game to fall in love with."

'Spirit and comraderie'

The rules of dodgeball simple: Games are five minutes, and each team has ten players. After the opening rush, the object is to knock out as many opponents as possible.

"Typically, what we see is these games move very fast, and actually before the time is up, one of the teams will have eliminated all of the members of the other team," said Handrahan.

"Over time, we've seen more strategy come into the game. The style of throws teams are using underhanded and screwballs."

For the first time ever, an 18+ division will compete in the championship. (PEI Dodgeball)

The Island Dodgeball Championship has grown this year to a three-day event with the addition of an 18+ senior division tournament that will include participants from across Atlantic Canada to participate.

'High-energy, stoked by school spirit'

Students at Holland College will not only be competitors, but they will be actively involved many facets of the event which will add to their understanding of sport event management.

"The event itself is high-energy, stoked by school spirit," explained Albert Roche of Holland College.

"It's one of those sports that isn't expensive to participate. You can practice and compete. You can see some of the older players that have gone through the system coming back to the high schools to help coach, so I really like that spirit and camaraderie and the way students represent their region and their school. It's what school sport is all about."

The Island Dodgeball Championship will take place Feb. 2-4 at the Holland College Centre for Community Engagement.