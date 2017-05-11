The Anglican bishop that represents the Island is getting a promotion.

Bishop Ron Cutler, the bishop of the Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, was elected the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Canada on Monday.

The Ecclesiastical Province of Canada includes all the Anglican diocese east of, and including, the Diocese of Montreal.

All bishops in the region automatically are entered into the race and Cutler said that being elected can bring mixed feelings

'Congratulations, or perhaps commiserations'

"When the current archbishop called the tell me the news, he said 'Congratulations, or perhaps commiserations might be in order,'" said Cutler.

"It's an honour obviously to be elected to the position. I keep the current position I'm in so the work of the archbishop is added to the current workload I have. That's a little bit of a concern cause my life is already quite full."

The bishops work on a "first among equals" style of governance, so Cutler said his new role is largely as a coordinator.

Change in the church

Cutler said his promotion comes at a time of change in the church, where it's place in society is debated.

"The place of the church in community is changing," said Cutler.

"Maintaining the structures that are largely rooted in history going back 250 years is a bit of a challenge at this point in time and there are questions about the kinds of structure, both organizationally and actual physical structures that the church really needs."

'People are still searching for meaning'

Cutler said he is optimistic the church will remain relevant.

"People are still searching for meaning and purpose in life and I think, at it's root, that's much of what the church's life is all about," said Cutler.

Cutler estimates there are 100,000 Anglicans in the Ecclesiastical Province. While Cutler isn't officially archbishop yet, his first act as archbishop will be to chair the selection of his predecessor's replacement as the Bishop of the Western Newfoundland Diocese in June.