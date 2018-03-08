In honour of International Women's Day, CBC P.E.I. asked people on the streets of Charlottetown to tell us about a woman who inspires them.

Brian Campbell

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

"My wife and I have been married for 37 years," said Brian Campbell.

"She's been my stalwart all my life. She's raised our two boys and tell you the truth, if it wasn't for her I don't think I'd be where I am today."

Peter Wangersky and Barbara Pratt

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

"My mom inspires me," said Peter Wangersky. "She's a brilliant artist and she came here just to look after me while I'm having a hard time at school."

Wangersky's mother, Barbara Pratt, said she looks up to legendary Canadian musician Buffy St. Marie.

"She's strong, she says what she believes. She's a fighter," Pratt said.

Ricco Stubbs

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

Ricco Stubbs said his grandmother Diana Tucker inspires him the most.

"I always wanted to come to college after I finished school. I'm from The Grove [in the Bahamas] so a lot of people don't really get the chance or opportunity to go off to school and she just made it happen for me."

Tiphaine Jeanniard du Dot

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

Tiphaine Jeanniard du Dot, a marine biologist, said her colleagues in the industry inspire her.

"They're very inspiring. They break these glass ceilings in this male-oriented world. They're awesome scientists."

Jevon Lu

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

Jevon Lu said his ex-girlfriend Vivian inspires him the most.

"She really taught me how to be good to people."

Kaitlyn Lawrence

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

For Kaitlyn Lawrence, supermodel Gigi Hadid is a woman who inspires her.

"She doesn't care what people think."

Terrance Hall

(Nicole Williams/CBC)

Terrance Hall said the mathematicians depicted in the movie Hidden Figures inspired him to push through his own studies.

"It really inspired me, because I was struggling with math back then, and just to see the other sex dominate that subject I told myself, 'If they could do it, I could do it as well.'"