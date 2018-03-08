In honour of International Women's Day, CBC P.E.I. asked people on the streets of Charlottetown to tell us about a woman who inspires them.
Brian Campbell
"My wife and I have been married for 37 years," said Brian Campbell.
"She's been my stalwart all my life. She's raised our two boys and tell you the truth, if it wasn't for her I don't think I'd be where I am today."
Peter Wangersky and Barbara Pratt
"My mom inspires me," said Peter Wangersky. "She's a brilliant artist and she came here just to look after me while I'm having a hard time at school."
Wangersky's mother, Barbara Pratt, said she looks up to legendary Canadian musician Buffy St. Marie.
"She's strong, she says what she believes. She's a fighter," Pratt said.
Ricco Stubbs
Ricco Stubbs said his grandmother Diana Tucker inspires him the most.
"I always wanted to come to college after I finished school. I'm from The Grove [in the Bahamas] so a lot of people don't really get the chance or opportunity to go off to school and she just made it happen for me."
Tiphaine Jeanniard du Dot
Tiphaine Jeanniard du Dot, a marine biologist, said her colleagues in the industry inspire her.
"They're very inspiring. They break these glass ceilings in this male-oriented world. They're awesome scientists."
Jevon Lu
Jevon Lu said his ex-girlfriend Vivian inspires him the most.
"She really taught me how to be good to people."
Kaitlyn Lawrence
For Kaitlyn Lawrence, supermodel Gigi Hadid is a woman who inspires her.
"She doesn't care what people think."
Terrance Hall
Terrance Hall said the mathematicians depicted in the movie Hidden Figures inspired him to push through his own studies.
"It really inspired me, because I was struggling with math back then, and just to see the other sex dominate that subject I told myself, 'If they could do it, I could do it as well.'"
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I.'s lieutenant governor 'counting down the sleeps' to meeting the Queen
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Lucy Maud who? Poll finds many Canadians can't name achievements of famous women
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.