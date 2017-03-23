A P.E.I. Progressive Conservative MLA says he doesn't think charging higher vehicle registration fees on larger and less fuel efficient vehicles on the Island is a good approach to fighting climate change.

The recommendation is one of several in the Climate Change Mitigation document that was released Friday.

MLA Sidney MacEwen said he thinks new vehicle rebates on more fuel efficient vehicles would be a better way to go.

"You have to have the incentives there to look at purchasing those types of vehicles, like a hybrid vehicle or that type of thing," he said.

"I'm not sure if Islanders are ready for an increase because they have a truck, they have to use a truck for their business. They're still going to have to drive and use that vehicle for work purposes. So I don't know if that's much of an incentive to stop driving bigger vehicles."

The province said it's reviewing the recommendations in the consultant's report, adding it will be months before it decides what to include in P.E.I.'s climate change strategy.