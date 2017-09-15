A woman was arrested for allegedly driving impaired across the Confederation Bridge with a child in the vehicle.

RCMP got a 911 call from a concerned citizen around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. They reported a vehicle driving erratically on the bridge, and at one point even hitting the barriers before continuing on.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman when she exited the bridge in Borden-Carleton.

According to RCMP, there was a child under 10 in the vehicle at the time.

Breath tests showed she was three times the legal limit, police said in a release.

The woman will face charges of impaired driving and endangering a child when she appears in Summerside provincial court in November.

Police also wanted to thank the concerned citizen who called 911, "potentially saving lives and definitely removing an impaired driving from Island roads."