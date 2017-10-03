The P.E.I. government has announced the 10 companies that will receive Ignition grants of $25,000 each for 2017.

The fund was created in 2014 to assist new and expanding businesses. The 2017 recipients are:

Exit Speed: To patent and market a training device for increasing bat speed in baseball and softball players.

Island Aquatech: To commercialize an oyster cage flipper, a device that makes maintenance of oyster beds less physically demanding.

Redrock Power Systems: To develop and commercialize zero-emission fuel cells for the marine industry.

Fresh Start Fauxmage: To produce nut-based, dairy-free vegan cheese.

Lighters Candle Company: To produce soy wax candles and home products.

MacWorth Industries: To produce the Highway Safety Prevention Bar, a safety device intended for use on school buses.

Taylor Pharmaceuticals: To develop and manufacture a hybrid, high-flow nasal irrigation device.

Bony Broth Co.: To increase production, enable export, and develop new products.

FieldEtect: To commercialize a handheld device that will identify DNA of known pathogens in agriculture.

Cradle Technology Design: To develop a urinanalysis device to provide athletes with health data to help optimize their performance.

In a news release, Economic Development Minister Heath MacDonald said the grants would help the companies create jobs and increase provincial exports.