The freeze-thaw cycle has left some city sidewalks extremely icy — and regular walkers and runners say investing in good safety gear can make a big difference.

Shoe grippers seem to be at the top of the list when it comes to preventing falls.

Shoe grippers are available in various brands, and have metal studs which grip the ice. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"That gripper makes such a difference, when your foot hits, it bites into the ice, rather than skidding on the ice," said Matty MacKay, running supervisor at the Running Room in Charlottetown.

"We don't care where you buy them but we really think with this kind of weather it's so easy to get hurt and especially if you're older, rehab on a wrist or ankle it will tie you up all winter, so it's a crucial thing," he said.

Matty MacKay of the Running Room says shoe grippers usually last a couple of years. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The grippers attach to your shoe and work much like a studded tire, small metal pegs stick out gripping the ice.

Dig into the ice

Murphy's Home Health Care said specialized ice picks for canes or crutches are also extremely useful in this weather

"It just digs into the ice," said employee Sandra Brehaut.

A cane ice pick costs around $5. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"There's no grip with the rubber, they definitely need the ice pick to get along," she said.

Brehaut said the right equipment is important, as well as slowing down when walking in icy conditions.

'You could wear skates'

Janet West walks regularly. She doesn't use any specialised gear but it might be something she'll consider in the future.

"I've already fallen once, one morning last week, you could wear skates," she said.