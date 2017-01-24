With freezing rain on its way to P.E.I., many Islanders are making sure they have what they need to deal with the bad weather.

"Right now they're looking at generators, batteries and salt, of course always salt, said Darlene Rioux, the hardware manager at Canadian Tire in Charlottetown.

She said the store always sees a boost in sales when there's a weather warning.

"Everybody likes to be prepared," she said.

Generator sales strong

Generators are a popular item when icy conditions are in the forecast, especially after thousands of Island homes lost power in a storm in late November/early December — some for several days.

The store sold out of generators during that last storm, but is now re-stocked, and is expecting strong sales once again.

Canadian Tire says generators at its store range in price from $600 to $1400.

"People don't like do without, you don't want to do without your heat, you don't want to have to do without your electricity, you're used to your comfort zone." said Rioux.

Darlene Rioux said in the last couple of years generator sales have really jumped. (Laura Meader)

Staying warm

Islander Chris Archer was busy making a few purchases to make sure his home will stay warm during the storm.

He has a wood stove to help on colder days, so he was stocking up on fuel.

Chris Archer says he stocks up when there's a storm in the forecast. (Laura Meader)

"We make sure we've got the wood box is all ready and the fire is always stoked," he said.

"We'll get through it."