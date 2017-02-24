Ice sculptors are out in full force this week preparing for the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest.

In previous years, the festival's ice supplier — The Ice Man in Long Creek, P.E.I., imported ice from the mainland. Last year, the company began making all the ice itself on the Island.

'A cool job'

To do that, the company set up a temporary pool of 16 by 37 feet in its gigantic walk-in freezer, with 13 inches of water.

Jeremy Stretch from The Ice Man in Long Creek, P.E.I., wades into the homemade pond he constructed in the company's huge walk-in freezer. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It takes about a week to freeze down five inches, and then we use the electric chain saw and a jig that we made and we cut out about 95 blocks per batch," said company co-owner Jeremy Stretch.

Once the ice is thick enough, it's cut into slabs with a chain saw and loaded onto a truck for delivery to the Jack Frost site.

How huge blocks of ice are made on P.E.I.0:52

Stretch said the company is supplying 450 slabs of ice for the slide, and 25 larger blocks for sculpting.

The water comes from the company's own well, which is inspected by federal and provincial health officials regularly.

"People say I have a cool job," said Stretch.

A worker uses ice tongs to drag another slab of ice out of the freezing pool. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Clear as glass

The ice used for sculpting has to be clear as glass.

"It changes the dynamic of the sculpture if you can see imperfections in it," said Stretch.

Stretch saws through the ice to cut out a slab. (Pat Martel/CBC)

And when making the ice is all finished, the indoor ice pool gets another use.

"We'll drain out most of the water and leave about two inches in there and then we'll have a rink from the kids for the neighbourhood," said Stretch.

Stretch loads slabs of ice into the back of a truck. These smaller blocks will line the slides at the Jack Frost festival in Charlottetown. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Now, the sculptor's turn

P.E.I.'s Abe Waterman has won international sand sculpting competitions, but is relatively new to ice sculpting.

P.E.I.'s Abe Waterman is one of the ice sculptors working at this week's Jack Frost Children's Winterfest this weekend in Charlottetown. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's another beast entirely because it's transparent, and you're not dealing with shadows at all," he said.

"You're dealing with angles, the surface angles and how they reflect the light."

Abe Waterman uses the warmth from his bare hands to shine the ice to a glossy sheen. (Pat Martel/CBC)

To make a sculpture, Waterman first sketched a design on paper, and then on the ice itself.

P.E.I. sculptor Abe Waterman sketches a design on paper, and then marks out the rough design on the ice itself. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Within two hours, working with a chain saw and other tools, he created a sculpture commemorating the Canada's 150th birthday.

P.E.I. sculptor turns block of ice into work of art0:50

Waterman's not sure whether he prefers working with ice or with sand.

"They both have their advantages. I like sand because you can get nice shadows very easily in lines that way," he said.

After two hours of sawing, chiselling and carving, P.E.I. sculptor Abe Waterman proudly displays his commemoration to Canada's 150th birthday. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"Ice, you've gotta work on a much large scale to get shadow and the same effect, but you can do a lot more because it's a much more durable material."