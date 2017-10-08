People in the Caribbean are still reeling from Hurricane Irma, including one man from the British Virgin Islands, whose dream of attending the University of Prince Edward Island has been cut short.

After the storm barreled down on the Caribbean just over a month ago, Kosay Jabre and his mother fled the British Virgin Islands and evacuated to their home country of Lebanon.

They're still there because their Island home and businesses were wiped out by the massive hurricane.

"We lost our business, our cars, our house. I mean, basically back to the beginning," Jabre said.

Jabre's father runs a water dispenser business. This is one of his vending machines destroyed after Hurricane Irma. (Submitted by Loay Jabre)

Before the storm, he had been working several jobs, trying to save money to go to UPEI.

Jabre has ambitions to work in the aerospace industry and said the school seemed like a perfect fit.

"That would be my dream. The fulfillment of everything I've been working for the past few years. It would mean everything, absolutely everything," he said.

'In a matter of hours everything changes'

As an international student, Jabre would be paying about $18,000 a year to live and go to school in the province.

He was supposed to start his program in January but Jabre's family doesn't have insurance, so everything that he had saved for tuition is now being redirected into trying to rebuild what was lost.

Since Jabre's high school graduation a few years ago, he and his family have been saving money for tuition to university in Canada. Now, those savings will be used to rebuild their home and businesses. (Submitted by Loay Jabre)

"My brother and I had a little coffee shop and the whole ceiling just went down. Everything was ruined," he said. "You know, you work so hard. Literally in a matter of hours everything changes."

He says he's applied for some scholarships, but those opportunities are limited for international students.

'I want to keep the hope alive'

Jabre's older brother, Loay has been watching the events from Halifax, where he's a student at Dalhousie University.

"I don't know if you want to call it survivor's guilt because I was here when the hurricane hit," he said. "As an older brother, you know, it's heavy, especially knowing how brilliant he is and how much university will change his future."

Kosay's older brother, Loay, has been watching the events in the Caribbean unfold from Halifax, where he studies at Dalhousie University. Loay says he's reaching out to UPEI and crowd sourcing money to help with Kosay's tuiton. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Loay is now trying to crowd source tuition money for his little brother and has reached out to UPEI for potential emergency scholarships.

For his part, Kosay is working to save as much as possible and looking at ways he can reduce the cost.

Both brothers say they're going to keep fighting to get Kosay to UPEI.

"I want to keep the hope alive. I'm not giving up until the first day of classes," Loay said.